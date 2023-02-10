Left Menu

SpiceJet begins flight services from Manohar International Airport in Goa

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:55 IST
SpiceJet begins flight services from Manohar International Airport in Goa
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday launched its operations from newly-build Manohar International Airport at Mopa in Goa in a phased manner.

Starting Friday, the airline is operating flight services to connect the new facility with Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

SpiceJet said it has also launched flights connecting Mopa airport with Bengaluru (six-days-a-week) and Mumbai (four-days-a-week).

In addition to this, the airline has commenced multiple flights under the government's regional air connectivity scheme, Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), on Hyderabad-Jharsuguda-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Gwalior-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Amritsar-Jaipur and Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar routes, it said.

''The new (Goa) airport will serve as an important entry point into north Goa for domestic as well as international tourists and travellers. We look forward to adding more flights to the facility in the near future,'' Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

