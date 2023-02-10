SpiceJet begins flight services from Manohar International Airport in Goa

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday launched its operations from newly-build Manohar International Airport at Mopa in Goa in a phased manner.

Starting Friday, the airline is operating flight services to connect the new facility with Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

SpiceJet said it has also launched flights connecting Mopa airport with Bengaluru (six-days-a-week) and Mumbai (four-days-a-week).

In addition to this, the airline has commenced multiple flights under the government's regional air connectivity scheme, Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN), on Hyderabad-Jharsuguda-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Gwalior-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Amritsar-Jaipur and Amritsar-Patna-Amritsar routes, it said.

''The new (Goa) airport will serve as an important entry point into north Goa for domestic as well as international tourists and travellers. We look forward to adding more flights to the facility in the near future,'' Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet, said.

