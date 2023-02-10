Two killed as truck hits bike in UP's Kaushambi

Two people were killed when a speeding truck rammed into their bike in this district on Friday, police said. Feram Singh (48) and Umashankar Singh (35), residents of district Chitrakoot were going on a bike when the truck hit them near Tikra village in the afternoon, Mahewaghat police station incharge Roshan Lal said.

Both were seriously injured and were taken to the district hospital where they died during treatment, police said. The truck driver fled after the accident leaving the vehicle behind, Lal said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

