Sena MP Vichare demands Thane halt for new Vande Bharat Express

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:21 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare on Friday demanded that the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express should have a halt at Thane station.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains -- Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi. Vichare, the MP from Thane, said in a press release that he has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and general manager of Central Railway Naresh Lalwani that the train should have a halt at the Thane railway station.

More than seven lakh commuters use the station daily, he pointed out.

