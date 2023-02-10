Sena MP Vichare demands Thane halt for new Vande Bharat Express
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare on Friday demanded that the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express should have a halt at Thane station.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two new Vande Bharat Express trains -- Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi. Vichare, the MP from Thane, said in a press release that he has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and general manager of Central Railway Naresh Lalwani that the train should have a halt at the Thane railway station.
More than seven lakh commuters use the station daily, he pointed out.
