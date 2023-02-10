Left Menu

EIH consolidated net profit rises to Rs 151 crore in Dec qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:24 IST
EIH consolidated net profit rises to Rs 151 crore in Dec qtr
  • Country:
  • India

Hospitality firm EIH Ltd, a part of the Oberoi group, on Friday reported an over three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.08 crore in the December quarter, on the back of higher revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago, EIH Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 586.41 crore as compared to Rs 360.12 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 415.99 crore, up from Rs 313.87 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023