Boy killed, 3 others injured as speeding SUV rams into house in Nagpur

A 10-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured when a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a roadside house in the Gittikhadan area of Nagpur on Friday evening, said police.

The deceased, identified as Jordon Vicky Philip, was playing outside the house of his relative when the accident occurred, they said.

Three occupants of the SUV, including a Buddhist monk, were wounded and their condition has been listed as stable, said the police.

According to them, the house, belonging to one Catherin Joseph (55), is located on a slope. When the vehicle reached on the slope, the driver lost control over the wheels and rammed the SUV into Joseph's house.

After hitting the wall, the vehicle entered the house which collapsed on the SUV due to the impact of the crash. Philip, a grandson of Joseph, sustained grievous injuries and later died in a hospital, said the police.

