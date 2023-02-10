Left Menu

UK railway workers union rejects latest pay offers

"Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions," Lynch said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:19 IST
A union representing British railway workers rejected the latest pay offers from employers on Friday, in a move that signalled more pain for commuters who have been disrupted by sporadic walkouts since last summer.

"We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers," Mick Lynch, who heads National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), said in the statement. The RMT said the offers were rejected as they did not meet members expectations on pay, job security or working conditions.

Employees across industries, from nurses and ambulance workers to lawyers and bin collectors, have also staged strikes over the past year as they face a broader cost-of-living crisis. "Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions," Lynch said.

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

