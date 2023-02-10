Left Menu

Two killed as car hits road divider on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-02-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 22:59 IST
Two killed as car hits road divider on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons including a woman died and two others injured when their car hit the road divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Sakwar village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station.

The injured were being treated at a hospital. The car was heading for Palghar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023