Two killed as car hits road divider on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Two persons including a woman died and two others injured when their car hit the road divider on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Sakwar village in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday morning.

The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station.

The injured were being treated at a hospital. The car was heading for Palghar.

