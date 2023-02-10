U.S. airlines urge FAA to extend 5G upgrade deadline

A group representing major U.S. airlines "strongly urged" the Federal Aviation Administration to extend a proposed deadline to June 2024 to retrofit airplane altimeters to ensure they are not susceptible to 5G wireless interference.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines , Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others also asked the FAA to revise a proposed 5G safety directive "to reflect technical realities and the continued safe operation of many aircraft." The group warned a "material number of aircraft" in U.S. fleets will not be modified by July and without changes it could "severely limit operations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)