Man jumps before metro in Nirman Vihar, dies during treatment

A 56-year-old salesman threw himself in front of a train at Nirman Vihar metro station in east Delhi, police said.The incident was reported to police by the station controller.When police reached the station on Blue Line, they found that the victim, Atul Aggarwal, a resident of Swasthya Vihar, had been taken to Hedgewar Hospital, a senior police officer said.Aggarwal was later shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:30 IST
A 56-year-old salesman threw himself in front of a train at Nirman Vihar metro station in east Delhi, police said.

The incident was reported to police by the station controller.

When police reached the station on Blue Line, they found that the victim, Atul Aggarwal, a resident of Swasthya Vihar, had been taken to Hedgewar Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Aggarwal was later shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment. He succumbed around 1 pm during treatment, the officer said.

The matter has been booked under section 174 CrPC and is being looked into, police said.

''A person allegedly attempted suicide at Nirman Vihar Metro Station at around 9 am. He was sent to the nearest hospital. There was a minor delay in services,'' a source said.

The body has been preserved at Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital mortuary.

A note was found on Aggarwal in which he blamed nobody for the act, police said.

Aggarwal used to work as a laptop salesman at Nehru Place market. His family members and relatives suspect no foul play, police added.

