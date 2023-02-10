Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area

A man in Paris fired shots from his balcony window in Paris' 15th district and the police have intervened, a police source said on Friday, adding no-one was injured.

The Prefecture de Police said on Twitter the area around the rue Saint-Amand in Paris 15th district had been cordoned off and it was asking people to stay away. BFM-TV said the man had fired seven shots. Daily Le Parisien said the man, who was old and possibly drunk, fired the shots in the air before barricading himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)