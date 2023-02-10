Left Menu

Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area

BFM-TV said the man had fired seven shots. Daily Le Parisien said the man, who was old and possibly drunk, fired the shots in the air before barricading himself.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:49 IST
Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area

A man in Paris fired shots from his balcony window in Paris' 15th district and the police have intervened, a police source said on Friday, adding no-one was injured.

The Prefecture de Police said on Twitter the area around the rue Saint-Amand in Paris 15th district had been cordoned off and it was asking people to stay away. BFM-TV said the man had fired seven shots. Daily Le Parisien said the man, who was old and possibly drunk, fired the shots in the air before barricading himself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023