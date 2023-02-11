Left Menu

U.S. safety board subpoenas American Airlines flight crew in NYC near miss

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it had issued subpoenas to compel the flight crew of an American Airlines plane involved in a recent runway near-miss at New York's John F. The NTSB said it has attempted to interview the American Airlines flight crew three different times, but the crew refused to be interviewed on the basis that their statements would be audio recorded for transcription.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 01:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 01:51 IST
U.S. safety board subpoenas American Airlines flight crew in NYC near miss

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday it had issued subpoenas to compel the flight crew of an American Airlines plane involved in a recent runway near-miss at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-900 plane came to a safe stop on the runway on Jan. 13 after air traffic controllers noticed an American Airlines Boeing 777 had crossed from an adjacent taxiway. The NTSB said it has attempted to interview the American Airlines flight crew three different times, but the crew refused to be interviewed on the basis that their statements would be audio recorded for transcription.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023