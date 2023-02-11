High-altitude object brought down by Sidewinder missile from F-22 -Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 02:31 IST
A high-altitude object was brought down over Alaska using an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile fired from a F-22 jet, the Pentagon said on Friday.
Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters that the object, the size of a small car and which did not appear to be maneuverable, entered U.S. airspace on Thursday.
Ryder added that the object was traveling at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12,190 meters) when it was shot down and was a potential threat to civilian air traffic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. urges de-escalation after Palestinians killed in Israeli operation
U.S. lawmakers press FAA chief on computer outage, nationwide ground stop
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina meets Sabalenka in clash of big hitters for Australian Open crown; Soccer-Key U.S. Soccer officials depart, Berhalter's future uncertain and more
Science News Roundup: U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027; New museum in Mexico spotlights endangered axolotl salamander
U.S. EPA administrator contemplating stepping down -sources