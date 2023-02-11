Left Menu

High-altitude object brought down by Sidewinder missile from F-22 -Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 02:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 02:31 IST
High-altitude object brought down by Sidewinder missile from F-22 -Pentagon

A high-altitude object was brought down over Alaska using an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile fired from a F-22 jet, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters that the object, the size of a small car and which did not appear to be maneuverable, entered U.S. airspace on Thursday.

Ryder added that the object was traveling at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12,190 meters) when it was shot down and was a potential threat to civilian air traffic.

