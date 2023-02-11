High-altitude object brought down by Sidewinder missile from F-22 -Pentagon

A high-altitude object was brought down over Alaska using an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile fired from a F-22 jet, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters that the object, the size of a small car and which did not appear to be maneuverable, entered U.S. airspace on Thursday.

Ryder added that the object was traveling at an altitude of 40,000 feet (12,190 meters) when it was shot down and was a potential threat to civilian air traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)