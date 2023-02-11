Canada's Trudeau says he supported U.S. decision to shoot down object
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 03:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 03:47 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that he was briefed on an unidentified object flying over American airspace and supported the U.S. decision to take it down.
A U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down the object on Friday over Alaska, U.S. officials said, the second military shootdown over U.S. airspace in recent days.
"I was briefed on the matter and supported the decision to take action," Trudeau wrote on Twitter. "Our military and intelligence services will always work together" to keep people safe, he added.
