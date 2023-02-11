Maha: Bag with jewellery worth Rs 23.55 lakh stolen from train recovered

A bag containing jewellery worth Rs 23.55 lakh that was stolen inside an express train has been recovered, a Thane police official said on Saturday.

The bag was stolen when the complainant was travelling from Hyderabad in Telangana, said Kalyan railway police senior inspector Mukesh Dhage.

''We checked the CCTv footage of the train and stations and found a man getting off at Dadar with the bag. We traced him to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and managed to recover the bag. The entire jewellery with Rs 23.55 lakh has been recovered,'' he said.

