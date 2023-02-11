Left Menu

Sany Bharat forays into Asphalt Business

Sany Bharat launched its asphalt business at Bauma CONEXPO 2023, moving ahead with their plan of helping the government build a Naya Bharat.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 10:18 IST
Sany Bharat forays into Asphalt Business
Sany Bharat introduces new Asphalt line at Bauma CONEXPO. Image Credit: ANI
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany Bharat launched its asphalt business at Bauma CONEXPO 2023, moving ahead with their plan of helping the government build a Naya Bharat. The asphalt range of machines was unveiled at this expo, which witnessed a footfall of over 50,000 visitors during the four day event. With government making large scale investment plans for development of road network, Sany's asphalt machine range with powerful engines and reliable components is poised to be the ideal solution in various work environment/road construction. Sany Bharat has established a large network for after sales support for their existing products, the brand plans to leverage this strength for Asphalt business line too. The newly launched machines are now available for end customers in the road construction industry in India & South Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany Bharat and South Asia said, "We are delighted to introduce our best-in-class asphalt machines for the very first time in India. These machines are designed in such a way that it gives maximum output with optimum cost of operation. This, we believe, is an outstanding feature that will be a key USP to stay ahead in this market. As per Sany Group's vision, quality of the machines will continue to reign supreme coupled with never before seen features that will ensure high productivity and ROI for our customers." Sany road machinery portfolios include five product categories: asphalt pavers, asphalt mixing Plants, Motor Graders and Road Milling Machines. Their road construction equipment is widely used in the construction of highways, State & City Roads, Rural Roads & Airports.

This new vertical will be seen as a significant step to capture new markets and expand customer baseas the construction equipment market is gaining prominence rapidly. Sany Bharat has also set up a toll-free number 18002093337 for all queries related to sales and services. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

