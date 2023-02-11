Kartik Aaryan praises Formula E as "Shehzada of Racing"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/PNN): Kartik Aaryan is the current heart-throb of the nation, who is currently reigning at the box office post success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which has become the first Bollywood blockbuster and biggest opener after the pandemic. Shehzada boasts of action and drama just like Formula E, which the eagerly awaiting audience will get to witness with India's first ever Formula E race, the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, ahead of the release of the film Shehzada 17 February.

Kartik could not hold back and said: "Formula E is the Shehzada of Electric Car Racing." Makers of Shehzada said: "Formula E is the future of motor sport or to be precise is the Shehzada of Racing. We are excited to partner with Formula E and get our audience to witness the action and drama in the race and the film."

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, added: "Kartik is a hugely popular talent in Bollywood and I know Shehzada will be another huge hit when it arrives on cinema screens next Friday. We are very happy to partner with Shehzada and welcome lead actor of the film, Kartik as a fan of Formula E and love his description of Formula E as the prince of racing. Starting this season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, drivers will be competing with the all-new GEN3 race car. The GEN3 is a huge leap in technological development and innovation with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development, making it the world's fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built.

One can tune in to Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ HotStar to catch the competitive action live and is the destination for all the Formula E action. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

