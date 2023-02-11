Chhattisgarh: Three of family killed as truck hits motorbike near Bilaspur

Three persons of a family died after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Uslapur over-bridge under Sakri police station limits around 10:30 am, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Mohanlal Sahu (35), a resident of Lamkena area in the district, his wife Ishwari (30) and daughter Tripti (14).

The couple's younger daughter who is 11 years old was seriously injured in the accident. Her situation was said to be critical.

The victims were heading for Takhatpur to attend a fair.

The truck driver fled after abandoning the vehicle on the spot, the official said, adding that search was on for him.

