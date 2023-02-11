Left Menu

Digital India movement fuelled spirit of entrepreneurship, startup culture: TN Guv

The Digital India movement has fuelled the spirit of entrepreneurship and startup culture in the country, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Saturday.Adoption of sustainable practices and green technology have to be integrated with the future efforts of building our nation, the Governor said while addressing at the graduation day ceremony of PSG College of Arts and Science.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 19:47 IST
Digital India movement fuelled spirit of entrepreneurship, startup culture: TN Guv
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Digital India movement has fuelled the spirit of entrepreneurship and startup culture in the country, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Saturday.

Adoption of sustainable practices and green technology have to be integrated with the future efforts of building our nation, the Governor said while addressing at the graduation day ceremony of PSG College of Arts and Science. ''To meet our aspirations for a new India, we need to focus on our sustainable development goals,'' Ravi said in a release issued by the college.

Highlighting various features of National Education Policy, he said that digital India movement fuelled the spirit of entrepreneurship and startup culture in the nation. The world looks at India with great expectations and the country is the fastest growing economy, even as entire world is in a recession-like scenario, he said. Prior to 2014, the number of startups in India was 500 but today there are 90,000 startups.

Similarly, the country is emerging as the largest manufacturing hub, and it is already the second largest in mobile and automobile sectors, the Governor said.

Ravi awarded degrees to 3,877 graduates, including 71 rank-holders and also unveiled the foundation stone for the ‘School of Life Sciences’, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023