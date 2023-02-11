Left Menu

Jaipur railway station will be modernised at cost of Rs 717 crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:36 IST
Jaipur railway station will be modernised at cost of Rs 717 crore: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the IT Ministry has sought a report from WhatsApp (twitter handle of ashwini vaishnaw) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that the Jaipur railway station will be modernised at a cost of Rs 717 crore.

Vaishnaw was delivering a lecture on ''Contribution of Railways in India's Infrastructural Development'', organised by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Samaroh Samiti at Dhankya near Jaipur.

Referring to various station redevelopment projects in the country, he said the railways is carrying out the exercise taking into account both heritage and development.

Under the modernisation plan, the Jaipur railway station will be upgraded with high-end facilities at a cost of Rs 717 crore. The tenders for the work have been issued, he said.

Vaishnaw said the contribution of the railways in building India is immense.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of spreading India's skills all over the world with the scheme of 'One Station-One Product','' he said.

Instead of foreign technology, Prime Minister Modi expressed his faith in Indian engineering and Vande Bharat trains were manufactured in the country, he said, adding Jaipur will be connected with a Vande Bharat train soon.

The minister said Vande Bharat trains appear to be better even when compared to those in Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023