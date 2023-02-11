Three taxi drivers arrested for robbing naval officer in Goa

Three taxi drivers have been arrested here for allegedly robbing an Indian Navy officer.

A senior official of Old Goa Police station said the accused's tourist taxis too were confiscated.

As per the complaint filed by M Apparao, a Navy officer based in Visakhapatnam, he hired a taxi for the Vasco Railway Station on February 9. The driver stopped the taxi on Panaji-Ponda highway where two others joined him, and the trio then robbed him of Rs 45,000 before abandoning him on the spot, the complainant said.

Sameer Mulla (26), Irfan Bhandari (30) and Asif Shaikh (39), all of them taxi drivers, were arrested and further probe was on, the police official said, adding that their vehicles too were confiscated.

