Left Menu

Three taxi drivers arrested for robbing naval officer in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-02-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 21:39 IST
Three taxi drivers arrested for robbing naval officer in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

Three taxi drivers have been arrested here for allegedly robbing an Indian Navy officer.

A senior official of Old Goa Police station said the accused's tourist taxis too were confiscated.

As per the complaint filed by M Apparao, a Navy officer based in Visakhapatnam, he hired a taxi for the Vasco Railway Station on February 9. The driver stopped the taxi on Panaji-Ponda highway where two others joined him, and the trio then robbed him of Rs 45,000 before abandoning him on the spot, the complainant said.

Sameer Mulla (26), Irfan Bhandari (30) and Asif Shaikh (39), all of them taxi drivers, were arrested and further probe was on, the police official said, adding that their vehicles too were confiscated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023