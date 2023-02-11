Left Menu

Sitharaman address RBI Board, highlights thrust areas of Budget

Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the Board members made a few suggestions for consideration of the government

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 22:22 IST
Represnetative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday highlighted the key thrust areas outlined in the Union Budget 2023-24 and the expectations from the financial sector. The Union Finance Minister was interacting with the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India.

Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the Board members made a few suggestions for consideration of the government, according to the statement from RBI released on Saturday. The Union Finance Minister was accompanied by Union Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and Finance Secretary and Department of Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan.

Other officials included Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM); Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Revenue, and V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor. The release said the Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation, and associated challenges.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other directors of the Central Board - Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, also attended the meeting. (ANI)

