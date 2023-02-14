Left Menu

SpiceJet shares end nearly 5 pc lower after apex court directs airline to pay Rs 270 cr to Kalanithi Maran

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 17:34 IST
SpiceJet shares end nearly 5 pc lower after apex court directs airline to pay Rs 270 cr to Kalanithi Maran
SpiceJet Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of SpiceJet ended nearly 5 per cent lower on Tuesday after the Supreme Court directed the airline to encash bank guarantee and pay Rs 270 crore to its former promoter Kalanithi Maran.

The stock dipped 4.85 per cent to settle at Rs 33.35 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell 4.71 per cent to close at Rs 33.40 per share.

During the day, it declined 10 per cent and touched its 52-week low of Rs 33.20 on both the exchanges.

In volume terms, 7.15 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 33 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended at 600.42 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 61,032.26 on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India said the bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore of SpiceJet must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of Rs 578 crore.

It also directed the airline to pay within three months Rs 75 crore to Maran and Kal Airways towards the interest component on the arbitral award.

This will ensure that the principal sum due in the award is paid almost in entirety, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023