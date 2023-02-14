Moldova has temporarily closed its airspace, national airliner says

Moldova has temporarily closed its air space, the tiny eastern European country's national airline said on Tuesday.

"Dear passengers, at this moment, the airspace of the Republic of Moldova is closed. We are waiting for the resumption of flights," Air Moldova said on Facebook.

The announcement comes at a time of tensions between the former Soviet republic and Russia as Moscow wages war in Ukraine, which shares a border with Moldova.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)