As a Valentine's Day gift, all pickle lovers to get goosebumps with a 'Jar full of hearts'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/PNN): Indians have strong sentiments attached to pickles, whether it is having pickles with a meal or during snack time. There have been multitudes of variations of pickles as well as fusion recipes that have captivated people from time immemorial. However, this Valentine's Day, Goosebumps Store takes this delicacy and our ancestors' legacy to the next level. With every Order of Pineapple Pepper Pickle - one of their flagship products- they have planned to send a surprise jar full of heart-shaped pickles to all their customers, regardless of the order size. Through this innovative idea, Goosebumps Pickles aim to surprise their customers with this small but heartfelt gesture of true love. When we asked Pinank Shah, the Co-Founder of Goosebumps Store, about what inspired him to come up with this idea, he mentioned, "February is the season of love. A month when hearts are at the center of, well, everyone's hearts. It was this thought that sparked the idea. Goosebumps has always strived to be first at what we do. The first to create Pineapple Pepper Pickle. The first launch of Fruit Flavoured Makhana. And many more such industry firsts. That's why we wanted to be the first pickle company in the world to literally offer our hearts to our customers."

He added, "The inclusion of a surprise as a heart-shaped pickle was very personal to us. We intend to share a piece of our heart with all our customers this Valentine's Day. Being the original creators of several innovative fusion pickle recipes, we knew that Pineapple Pepper Pickle is one that all of our customers love the most. Therefore, we thought to add our hearts to it and make it special for our wonderful customers." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

