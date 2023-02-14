Adani Enterprises Ltd 9M FY23 Results

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the nine months & quarter ended December 31, 2022. Financial Highlights 9M FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

- Total Income increased by 135 per cent to Rs. 1,06,459 cr (USD 12.9 bn)- EBITDA increased by 90 per cent to Rs 6,068 cr (USD 733.5 mn)- Attributable PAT increased by 271 per cent to Rs 1,750 cr (USD 211.5 mn) Financial Highlights Q3 FY23 (Consolidated) (YoY Basis):

- Total Income increased by 42 per cent to Rs 26,951 cr (USD 3.3 bn)- EBITDA increased by 101 per cent to Rs 1,968 cr (USD 237.9 mn)- Attributable PAT increased to Rs 820 cr (USD 99.1 mn) against a loss of Rs 12 cr (USD 1.5 mn) in Q3 FY22 Business Highlights:

Operational Highlights (YoY Basis): "Over the past three decades, as well as quarter after quarter and year after year, Adani Enterprises has not only validated its standing as India's most successful infrastructure incubator but has also demonstrated a track record of building core infrastructure business," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "Our fundamental strength lies in mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities, organisational development and exceptional O&M management skills comparable to the best in the world. AEL's exceptional resilience and capacity to build highly profitable core sector business indicate how our strategy of harnessing the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies is creating consistent long-term value for all our stakeholders. Our success is due to our strong governance, strict regulatory compliance, sustained performance, and solid cashflow generation. The current market volatility is temporary; and as a classical incubator with a vision of long-term value creation, AEL will continue to work with the twin objectives of moderate leverage and looking at strategic opportunities to expand and grow."

Business Updates (Q3 FY23): Updates in Incubating Businesses

1. Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports) - During the quarter, Adani Airports handled - - 20.3 Mn passengers (increase of 40 per cent YoY) - 142 k Air Traffic Movements (increase of 21 per cent YoY) - 1.8 Lacs MT Cargo

2. Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL - Roads) - Provisional COD received for 3rd HAM Road project at Mancherial - Repallewada- Appointment date for Ganga Expressway and Kagal Satara Project received- Update on five HAM projects which are under execution:

- Construction activities started in all HAM and BOT projects 3. AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACX - Data Center)

- Update on overall project completion at 4 Data Centers Updates on Established Businesses for Q3 FY23

1 . Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem Solar Cell & Module

- Module line operational for 2.0 GW plant. Cell line expected COD by Mar'23. - Existing 1.5 GW capacity plant under upgradation to 2.0 GW with TopCon Cell Technology: Module - Mar'23 and Cell - Jun'23.

- With this total cell and module capacity will be 4.0 GW. -Volume increased by 63 per cent to 430 MW

Wind Turbine Manufacturing - Nacelle Facility operational and commercial assemblies shall start from Q1 FY24

- Blade manufacturing facility shall be completed by Q1 FY24 2. Primary Industries (Mining Services)

- LoA received for Pelma Mine with capacity of 15 MMT in the state of Chhattisgarh - Total mining portfolio of 11 mines in 3 states with peak capacity of 110+ MMT and operational capacity of 51 MMT

