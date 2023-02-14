Moldova reopens airspace after temporary closure -aviation authority
Reuters | Chisinau | Updated: 14-02-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 18:57 IST
Moldova reopened its airspace for civil aviation on Tuesday hours after closing it for security reasons, its aviation authority said.
Air Moldova, the national carrier, said earlier the small east European country had temporarily closed its air space.
In a brief statement announcing it was open again, the aviation authority said it would provide more information later.
