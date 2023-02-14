Left Menu

Moldova briefly shuts airspace a day after warning of Russian coup plot

(0924 GMT) informing them of the closure of the country's air space "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights." The airspace was reopened at 2:47 p.m., it said in a brief statement on its website, promising to disclose further details later.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:51 IST
Moldova closed its air space for undisclosed safety reasons on Tuesday before later reopening it, a day after the small east European country accused Russia of plotting to bring down its government.

Russia denied the accusation by President Maia Sandu, who has repeatedly expressed concern about Russia's intentions towards the former Soviet republic since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Moldova's civil aviation authority said an advisory was issued to pilots at 11:24 a.m. (0924 GMT) informing them of the closure of the country's air space "to ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights."

The airspace was reopened at 2:47 p.m., it said in a brief statement on its website, promising to disclose further details later. Russian news agency RIA said the airport had confirmed that flights had been cancelled. Moldova's government did not immediately comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan "for the destruction of Moldova". Days later, Moldova's government resigned. Moldova said on Feb. 10 a Russian missile had violated its airspace during an attack on Ukrainian infrastructure and summoned the Russian ambassador to protest.

