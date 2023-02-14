Left Menu

Schiphol debates 5% reduction in passengers during May vacation -Telegraaf

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is considering reducing the number of passengers it can accept during the May vacation period by around 5%, or 5,000 passengers a day, a Dutch newspaper reported on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Schiphol confirmed that such a reduction was under consideration, as reported by De Telegraaf newspaper, however no decision had yet been made. De Telegraaf cited sources close to the airport and a manager.

14-02-2023
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport is considering reducing the number of passengers it can accept during the May vacation period by around 5%, or 5,000 passengers a day, a Dutch newspaper reported on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Schiphol confirmed that such a reduction was under consideration, as reported by De Telegraaf newspaper, however no decision had yet been made.

De Telegraaf cited sources close to the airport and a manager. Schiphol last summer was forced to cap passengers at 70,000 per day, 16% below 2019 levels, due to staffing shortages that led to severe delays.

The airport's CEO had said earlier this month he expected to have no special limits in place during the vacation, which runs April 29 to May 7. KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM, the airport's largest customer, declined comment.

"As talks with the airport are currently still underway, we cannot comment on this at this point in time," KLM said in a reaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

