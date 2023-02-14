Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of equity share capital of LT Foods by SALIC

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 21:49 IST
CCI approves acquisition of equity share capital of LT Foods by SALIC
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of certain equity share capital of LT Foods Limited by SALIC International Investment Corporation under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Acquirer

SALIC International Investment Corporation (SIIC) is an unlisted limited liability company based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is fully owned and controlled by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC). SALIC is an investment company with holdings in various international companies specialized in the fields of agriculture and trading of food commodities both in Saudi Arabia and internationally. SALIC’s agri-business is focused on farming and procurement as well as importing commodities into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Targets

LT Foods Limited (LT Foods) is a 70-year-old consumer food company engaged in the specialty rice-based foods business across the globe. LT Foods has a subsidiary Daawat Foods Limited (DFL). The business of LT Foods and DFL in India comprises basmati and other specialty rice led by brands such as Daawat and other regional brands such as Heritage, Devaaya, Chef Secretz, Rozana, etc. catering to a diverse customer portfolio, ranging from value to premium consumers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023