Left Menu

Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man

Swiss police have sealed off the area around the parliament building in the capital Bern on Tuesday and asked people not to go near it due to a suspicious man and car. "We are currently in operation in Bern due to the suspicious behaviour of man who has been stopped," Bern cantonal police said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 20:46 IST
Swiss police cordon off parliament in Bern due to suspicious car, man
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss police have sealed off the area around the parliament building in the capital Bern on Tuesday and asked people not to go near it due to a suspicious man and car.

"We are currently in operation in Bern due to the suspicious behaviour of a man who has been stopped," Bern cantonal police said in a tweet. "Because of a car close to the Bundesplatz, the square and surrounding streets are currently closed for safety reasons. This applies to public transport as well," the police added, referring to the square outside the Swiss parliament building.

Several buildings have been evacuated, the police said, adding they were asking the public to avoid the area. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023