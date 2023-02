BRIEF-Air India Says Signs Agreement With Airbus And Boeing To Acquire Widebody And Single-Aisle Aircraft

Air India Ltd: * AIR INDIA SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AIRBUS AND BOEING TO ACQUIRE WIDEBODY AND SINGLE-AISLE AIRCRAFT

* AIR INDIA SAYS DEAL FOR 470 PLANES INCLUDES 70 WIDEBODIES, 400 SINGLE-AISLE JETS * AIR INDIA SAYS 40 AIRBUS A350 JETS TO BE POWERED BY ROLLS-ROYCE ENGINES, 30 BOEING WIDEBODIES TO HAVE GE ENGINES

* ALL SINGLE-AISLE AIRCRAFT WILL BE POWERED BY ENGINES FROM CFM INTERNATIONAL * AIR INDIA SAYS: WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF FIRST AIRCRAFT IN 2023, BULK OF PLANES TO BE DELIVERED FROM MID-2025

* TATA GROUP CHAIRMAN SAYS NEW AIRCRAFT WILL MODERNISE AIR INDIA FLEET, EXPAND GLOBAL NETWORK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)