Left Menu

Textile minister discusses issue of unutilised production capacity in man-made fibre due to imports

The matters of import surge of cheap imports of PTA and MEG into India was also discussed.Goyal said the government will expedite enforcement of all the Quality Control Order QCO on the MMF products.Enforcement of QCO for polyester value chain viz.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:39 IST
Textile minister discusses issue of unutilised production capacity in man-made fibre due to imports
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday discussed high levels of unutilised production capacities of man-made fibre due to imports with stakeholders at a meeting here.

Holding the first meeting, the newly constituted Textile Advisory Group for Manmade Fibre (MMF) at Vanijya Bhavan, the minister said the government will expedite enforcement of all the Quality Control Order (QCO) on the MMF products.

''Goyal suggested that different segments of the value chain need to be supportive to each other's requirements and challenges for the holistic growth of the sector,'' an official statement said.

The textiles ministry stated that high levels of unutilised production capacities of man-made fibre due to import was discussed, adding that stakeholders suggested various possible solutions to strengthen and revamp the MMF value chain. The matters of import surge of cheap imports of PTA and MEG into India was also discussed.

Goyal said the government will expedite enforcement of all the Quality Control Order (QCO) on the MMF products.

Enforcement of QCO for polyester value chain viz. Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), Monoethylene Glycol (MEG), polyester fibre and yarn to be done at the earliest to curb cheap and non-essential imports, the minister said.

Concerns regarding pricing of man-made fibre were addressed to the satisfaction of domestic MMF fibre manufacturers and downstream industries, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023