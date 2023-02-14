Stones falling from high-rise kill two in Mumbai

Two persons were killed after being hit by stones falling from a high-rise in Worli area of Central Mumbai on Tuesday night, a civic official said.

The incident took place outside the 43-storey Four Seasons Residency near Four Seasons Hotel in Gandhi Nagar area around 9.40 pm, he said.

Two persons were injured due to the stones falling from the 42nd floor of the tower during some construction work, he said, quoting the police.

The doctor in the 108 ambulance which rushed to the spot declared both dead. Further details are awaited.

