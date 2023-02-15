Left Menu

U.S. FAA says update will prevent 'bad data' from corrupting key database

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2023 03:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 02:45 IST
U.S. FAA says update will prevent 'bad data' from corrupting key database
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) acting head will tell a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that new safeguards adopted after a computer outage snarled thousands of flights will ensure a backup database will not be corrupted.

The Jan. 11 ground stop forced a halt to all U.S. passenger departing traffic for almost two hours, the first such action since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen will tell the senators he took the action "to maintain safety and preserve predictability," according to written testimony seen by Reuters and added the FAA has since "to ensure that bad data from a database cannot affect a backup database."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023