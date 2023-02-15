U.S. FAA says update will prevent 'bad data' from corrupting key database

The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) acting head will tell a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that new safeguards adopted after a computer outage snarled thousands of flights will ensure a backup database will not be corrupted.

The Jan. 11 ground stop forced a halt to all U.S. passenger departing traffic for almost two hours, the first such action since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen will tell the senators he took the action "to maintain safety and preserve predictability," according to written testimony seen by Reuters and added the FAA has since "to ensure that bad data from a database cannot affect a backup database."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)