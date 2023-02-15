Left Menu

Shah Jahan's death anniversary: Free entry at Taj Mahal for 3 days from Feb 17

Superintending archeologist of Archaeological Survey of India ASI, Agra Circle, Raj kumar Patel said, There will be free entry for tourist in Taj Mahal from February 17, 18 and 19 on the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Jahan.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 17:55 IST
Shah Jahan's death anniversary: Free entry at Taj Mahal for 3 days from Feb 17
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

To commemorate the 368th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, entry to the Taj Mahal in Agra will be free for three days starting February 17, officials said on Wednesday. Various rituals such as 'chadar poshi', 'sandal', 'gusul' and 'kul' among others will be held on the occasion, they said. Superintending archeologist of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle, Raj kumar Patel said, ''There will be free entry for tourist in Taj Mahal from February 17, 18 and 19 on the occasion of the annual Urs of Shah Jahan. ''Tourists will get free entry on 17 and 18 February after 2 pm till sunset and on February 19 entry, it will be free from sunrise to sunset.'' Shamsuddin Khan, president of the Approved Tourist Guides Association said various rituals which will be held during the three days. ''On the last day of the 'Urs' an 1,880 meter-long 'chadar' would be offered.The 'chadar poshi' attracts people from all religions,'' he said. Arti Rana, a resident of Agra said during three days, 'qawwalis' in praise of the emperor and his wife Mumtaz are sung and the tourists also get a chance to visit the graves in the basement that are usually closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023