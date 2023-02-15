Two killed as speeding truck rams into pickup in Gurugram

Two men were killed and one injured after a speeding truck rammed into a pickup at Rajiv Chowk flyover in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred around 6.30 am when five men in the pickup were headed to Sector 33 from Hero Honda Chowk. The vehicle got a flat tyre at Rajiv Chowk flyover and its driver and one other went to arrange tools. Two others stood behind the vehicle and one at the front to signal passing cars, the police said.

The speeding truck rammed into the pickup, which overturned on impact and critically injured the three men. The truck driver left his vehicle on the spot and fled.

The police rushed the injured trio to a hospital where 17-year-old Akimul Islam and Mohammad Ali (38) were declared dead. The other injured is undergoing treatment. All three were natives of Assam, the police said. An FIR was registered on the basis of the pickup driver's complaint against the unidentified trucker under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station.

''We handed over the bodies to the victims' kin after post-mortem and are conducting raids to nab the truck driver,'' said Rakesh Kumar, the investigating officer.

