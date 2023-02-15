At least 33 migrants die in Panama bus crash -official

At least 33 have died in Panama after a bus carrying more than 60 migrants fell of a cliff early on Wednesday, an official from the country's migration authorities have said.

The bus, carrying migrants who had traveled through the Darien gap, was heading towards a shelter located in the Western costal province of Chiriqui which borders Costa Rica. Panama's Deputy Director of Migration, Maria Isabel Saravia confirmed to the press that at least 33 of the passengers on the bus died in the accident, without detailing the nationalities of the victims.

"The Government of Panama is providing medical attention to the injured," President Laurentino Cortizo said on Twitter.

