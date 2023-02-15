Left Menu

DRI seizes 11.94 kg heroin, nabs 3 persons involved

The agency said on the basis of specific Intelligence, an Indian National, who had arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways was intercepted yesterday.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:34 IST
DRI seizes 11.94 kg heroin, nabs 3 persons involved
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said three persons have been detained in connection with the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of heroin worth Rs 84 crore. The agency said on the basis of specific intelligence, an Indian national, who had arrived from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways was intercepted yesterday.

Upon her arrival, the examination of baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish coloured granules. On testing with narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for presence of Heroin, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act,1985. According to DRI, the seized NDPS substance, collectively weighing 11.94 kg, is valued at Rs 84 crore in the Illicit market. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders.

The passenger informed that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai. Acting swiftly, DRI officers identified and nabbed the said recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband, from outside the Mumbai airport. The seized NDPS substance, collectively weighing 11.94 kg, is valued at about Rs 84 crore in the Illicit market. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders.

The passenger along with two recipients had been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. DRI said further investigation is being carried out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023