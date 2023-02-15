Lufthansa: flight departures from Frankfurt resuming as IT system recovers
German flag carrier Lufthansa said its IT system was recovering and flight departures from Frankfurt airport were resuming after a major IT failure left thousands of passengers stranded on Wednesday. "The systems are rebooting. We hope we can restore flight stability. There are departures from Frankfurt again," said a spokesperson for Lufthansa.
