Left Menu

MORNING BID ASIA-BI and BSP decide on rates

There are a few possible explanations - investors are still heavily underweight equity, plentiful global liquidity, a soft or even 'no landing' scenario for the U.S. economy - but it is still a bit of a head-scratcher. In Asia, Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 5.75%, which could mark the end of a short six-month long hiking cycle.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 03:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 03:15 IST
MORNING BID ASIA-BI and BSP decide on rates
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com) Image Credit: ANI

A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Central bank policy decisions in Indonesia and The Philippines grab the limelight in Asia on Thursday, giving investors a rare diversion from the dramatic repricing of U.S. rate expectations that is increasingly defying logic for world markets.

Or rather, it is the reaction of world markets and risky assets to the repricing that is increasingly defying logic. This year global stocks are up 8%, Asian stocks excluding Japan are up 5%, Britain's FTSE hit a record high, the S&P 500 is up 7%, and the Nasdaq is up an eye-popping 15%.

U.S. high yield corporate bond spreads are near the nine-month tights of earlier this month, and investment grade spreads are near the 10-month tights of only a couple of weeks ago. This has come amid an astonishing rise in U.S. bond yields, market-based implied rates, and Fed policy expectations.

According to U.S. 'SOFR' rate futures the implied year-end Fed policy rate is now above 5% - four months ago it was 4%, and six months ago it was only 3%. Whisper it, but a 6% terminal rate may not be completely off the table. Aren't rising rates and yields meant to dampen risk appetite? There are a few possible explanations - investors are still heavily underweight equity, plentiful global liquidity, a soft or even 'no landing' scenario for the U.S. economy - but it is still a bit of a head-scratcher.

In Asia, Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged at 5.75%, which could mark the end of a short six-month long hiking cycle. Inflation in Southeast Asia's largest economy hit a seven-year high of 5.95% in September but slowed to 5.28% in January. The Philippine central bank (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), meanwhile, finds itself in a tighter spot and is expected to deliver a second straight half-point hike in its benchmark overnight rate, to 6.00%. Inflation is at a 14-year high and, unlike other Asian economies, it is showing no meaningful signs yet of cooling.

Hawkish guidance from the BSP and BI on Thursday could support their respective currencies. But with U.S. cash equivalent - 6-month T bills - now offering 5%, it will have to be pretty tough talking to tempt traders away from the dollar. Also on the data calendar on Thursday are the latest snapshots of Japan's trade balance, and unemployment in Hong Kong and Australia.

Here are three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Thursday: - Indonesia rate decision

- The Philippines rate decision - Japan trade (January)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023