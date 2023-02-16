Left Menu

Make full use of tech to augment amenities for flyers at airports: Minister

The master plan was prepared with the help of aviation consultancies from the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.Currently, Thiruvananthapuram Airport is used by 4.5 million passengers annually.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:47 IST
Make full use of tech to augment amenities for flyers at airports: Minister
V K Singh Image Credit: Twitter (@Gen_VKSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V K Singh on Thursday directed officials to make maximum use of technology to enhance passenger comfort at airports.

The minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, reviewed the development works of Thiruvananthapuram Airport and urged authorities to make use of electric vehicles as much as possible at the airport to avoid pollution.

Currently, 40 per cent of vehicles used in Thiruvananthapuram airport are electric, according to a government release.

''Outlets of women self-help groups should be provided like in Chennai airport. This will give more opportunity for women empowerment,'' the minister said.

A presentation on the details of the 'Mission 2028 Master Plan' formulated for the development of the airport was shown in the meeting, the release said. The master plan was prepared with the help of aviation consultancies from the United States, United Kingdom, and Singapore.

''Currently, Thiruvananthapuram Airport is used by 4.5 million passengers annually. It will be 6.2 million in 2024-25. The master plan envisages an increase to 12.4 million by 2026-27,'' the release stated.

''With the acquisition of an additional 36 acres of land for airport development, the Thiruvananthapuram airport will reach its maximum capacity of 27 million passengers per year,'' it further said.

Chief Airport Officer M Darshan Singh, Regional Executive Director of the Airports Authority of India Sajeev G Panicker, CISF officials and others participated in the review meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023