Noida: From Feb 16, Rs 5,000 fine for vehicles not having high-security number plate

Starting Friday, private vehicles registered in Noida and Gautam Buddh Nagar but not having a high-security registration plate (HSRP) will be penalised Rs 5,000 as per law, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the HSRP was introduced by the central government and vide a notification in December 2018 made mandatory on commercial and non-commercial vehicles manufactured or registered after April 1, 2019.

A deadline was also set for the implementation of the HSRP, ending on February 15, 2023, they said.

"The time period provided for installing high-security registration plates on vehicles was February 15 and it has ended now. Accordingly, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic police and the local police at thana levels will start a campaign to take action against vehicles not having HSRP, holding them liable for faulty number plates," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Yadav said.

"The challan amount in such cases will be Rs 5,000. Hence, it is my request to everyone to please apply for the HSRP if you have not already done it, and get it installed immediately in your vehicles," Yadav said.

The officer told PTI that the challan campaign will begin from Friday.

According to Gautam Buddh Nagar transport department officials, there are over 8.70 lakh registered vehicles in the district, of which around 6 lakh have the HSRP.

The police warning for HSRP comes in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Transport and Road Safety Director Anupam Kulshreshtha writing to police chiefs of all 75 districts of the state for it.

In his letter, issued earlier this month, Kulshreshtha had said that not having HSRP is an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act, besides many times such vehicles are used in criminal activities.

Hence there is a need for ensuring high-security registration plates in all vehicles, he added.

