Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo service starts from Kacheguda in T'gana

South Central Railway (SCR) has commenced its first Parcel Train Service under Joint Parcel Product concept namely ''Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service'' carrying parcel consignments including 15 tonnes of Cadbury chocolates, SCR officials said on Thursday. The first parcel train from Kacheguda to Hazrat Nizamuddin (New Delhi) commenced its maiden journey from Kacheguda Railway station here on Wednesday, they said. Leveraging the timetable nature of the Gati Shakti Cargo Express, Cadbury chocolates loaded from Renigunta (in Andhra Pradesh) were also attached for timely delivery, a release from SCR said. This parcel service launched jointly by Indian Railways and India Post is aimed at providing door-to-door parcel service for the parcel customers, South Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said. While first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the Department of Posts, the intermediate connectivity from station to station shall be done through Railways. It ensures doorstep pick-up of parcels, loading of the same through parcel train and doorstep delivery thus enabling seamless first mile and last mile connectivity, he said. To safely handle the parcel consignments of the customers, this initiative emphasises on semi-mechanical handling of the parcels. To comprehensively utilise this timetabled parcel service, other parcel consignments were also transported by this Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service. A total of 15 tonnes of chocolates of Cadbury loaded from Renigunta were also attached by this train. In total, six parcel vans/ coaches and six milk tankers were also attached by this train, SCR officials said. The Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service will regularly operate from Renigunta to Hazrat Nizamuddin four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday) and passes via Kacheguda, Nagpur, Bhopal and Tughlakabad. Station on the route also have loading/ unloading facility, they said. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that this service can be a game-changer in transportation of parcels by providing door-to-door parcel service to the customers.

