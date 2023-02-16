Left Menu

Vedanta emerges preferred bidder for minerals block in Chattisgarh

16-02-2023
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has been declared as the preferred bidder for nickel, chromium and associated platinum group elements block in Chhattisgarh.

In October last year, the Chhattisgarh government had conducted an auction for grant of composite license for the said block.

Under the composite licence (prospective-cum-mining), preliminary exploration of the areas is done but further exploration is required by mining companies.

''The company had submitted its bid in electronic auction for grant of composite license.

''As per the notice dated February 3, 2023 (formally received in the office on February 14, 2023) issued by the Mineral Resource Department, Chhattisgarh, the company has been declared as the 'Preferred Bidder' in respect of e-auction of Kelwardabri Ni, Cr and Associated PGE Block based on highest final price offer of 4.15 per cent submitted by the company,'' Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.

The grant of composite license in respect of the block will be subject to making of necessary payments and getting necessary clearances. Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, is a diversified global natural resources company.

