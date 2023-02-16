Process to scrap Delhi govt vehicles older than 15 years started: Officials

The Delhi government has started the process for scrapping its vehicles that are older than 15 years and sought their details and registration numbers, officials said on Thursday.

In a meeting earlier this month, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar had directed all departments to scrap government vehicles that were older than 15 years.

He had asked the general administration department to ensure that the process is done according to the policy of central government.

''The Delhi government onboarded on the national portal for establishing registered vehicle scrapping facilities,'' Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said in a tweet.

The Centre has asked states and union territories for scrapping government vehicles older than 15 years, the officials said They said all such vehicles will not be able to remain operational as their certificate of registration will expire.

Different departments have been asked to furnish details of such vehicles so that the next step can be take, an official of the general administration department said. The transport department has also urged the Centre for deputing an officer of the Metal Scrap Trade Corporation for coordinating with it over scrapping of the vehicles, a senior officer of the department said.

The departments have been asked to appoint their nodal officers for scrapping work to be undertaken in the right earnest, he said.

There are no scrapping facilities for old vehicles in Delhi.

Officials, however, said there are eight such units in different parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) in Haryana and in Uttar Pradesh. Some of these are registered with their respective state governments while the others are in the process of doing so, they said.

Kundra said Delhi is perhaps the biggest market for scrapping of old vehicles in the country, and scrapping units can be opened in the city after approval of the industry department.

