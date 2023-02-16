Left Menu

Delhi Metro announces slogan writing, handmade art competition for women commuters

An online quiz on Twitter shall also be conducted in this period, it said.A substantial percentage of Delhi Metros commuters comprise women who form an integral part of the system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:53 IST
Starting Friday, the Delhi Metro is organising a bilingual slogan writing and a handmade art competition for women commuters ahead of the International Women's Day.

The topic for the slogan writing and art work competition is 'DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality', the DMRC said in a statement.

''The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is organising a slogan writing (bilingual) and an art work (handmade) competition exclusively for its women commuters, from February 17-21, to commemorate the International Women's Day which is celebrated every year on March 8 all over the world,'' it said.

All women commuters of the Delhi Metro can participate in this contest through DMRC's website, where all details pertaining to the competitions are also available.

Only online entries will be accepted till February 21 (midnight). An online quiz on Twitter shall also be conducted in this period, it said.

''A substantial percentage of Delhi Metro's commuters comprise women who form an integral part of the system. Delhi Metro has always strived to provide a safe, comfortable and hassle-free journey to all its women Commuters in the form of reserved seats in each coach and a separate ladies' coach,'' the DMRC said.

The winners will be selected based on the expression of thought, use of language, adherence to word limit, relevance to the theme, etc, it added.

