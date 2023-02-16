Left Menu

One person injured as piece of shuttering falls on stationary vehicle near under-construction metro pier

De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set, the DMRC said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:57 IST
One person injured as piece of shuttering falls on stationary vehicle near under-construction metro pier
  • Country:
  • India

A person sustained injuries after a piece of shuttering fell on a stationary vehicle near an under-construction metro pier at Haiderpur Badli in Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said.

All necessary assistance is being offered to the injured and a ''thorough inquiry'' will be conducted into the matter, the DMRC said in a statement.

The incident occurred near an under-construction metro pier at Haiderpur Badli this evening when a piece of shuttering fell from the pier on a stationary vehicle, it said.

The driver, who was inside the vehicle ''sustained injuries'', but was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Prima facie, de-shuttering work was in progress at the site when a piece of shuttering fell on the vehicle on Outer Ring Road heading towards North Pitampura, the statement said.

DMRC officials have rushed to the site, it said.

Shuttering is a process where steel or wooden planks or strips are used as temporary structures to contain setting concrete in a pier. De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set, the DMRC said. Further detail are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023