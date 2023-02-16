One person injured as piece of shuttering falls on stationary vehicle near under-construction metro pier

A person sustained injuries after a piece of shuttering fell on a stationary vehicle near an under-construction metro pier at Haiderpur Badli in Delhi on Thursday evening, officials said.

All necessary assistance is being offered to the injured and a ''thorough inquiry'' will be conducted into the matter, the DMRC said in a statement.

The incident occurred near an under-construction metro pier at Haiderpur Badli this evening when a piece of shuttering fell from the pier on a stationary vehicle, it said.

The driver, who was inside the vehicle ''sustained injuries'', but was rescued and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Prima facie, de-shuttering work was in progress at the site when a piece of shuttering fell on the vehicle on Outer Ring Road heading towards North Pitampura, the statement said.

DMRC officials have rushed to the site, it said.

Shuttering is a process where steel or wooden planks or strips are used as temporary structures to contain setting concrete in a pier. De-shuttering is the process when these planks are removed after the concrete gets set, the DMRC said. Further detail are awaited.

