UK railway staff to stage nationwide strike on March 16

British railway trade union RMT said on Thursday tens of thousands of its members would take nationwide strike action across the railways on March 16 in a long-running dispute over pay.

"Rail employers are not being given a fresh mandate by the government to offer our members a new deal on pay, conditions and job security," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.

"Therefore, our members will now take sustained and targeted industrial action over the next few months."

