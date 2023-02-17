Left Menu

South Korea, China to increase flights connecting them from this month -Yonhap

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2023 05:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 05:52 IST
South Korea and China will increase the number of flights between the countries from 62 to 80 per week by the end of this month, South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, according to Yonhap news agency.

The remark comes days after China announced it will resume issuing short-term visas for travellers from South Korea starting Saturday, after South Korea lifted similar visa curbs last week, citing an improved COVID-19 situation in its neighbour.

