Fire breaks out at godown in northwest Delhi

A fire broke out at a godown on Lawrence road in northwest Delhi on Friday morning, Delhi Fire officials said.

Fire officials received information about a fire at 7.40 am.

14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, a senior fire official said.

No casualties have been reported so far. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)